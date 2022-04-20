Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

