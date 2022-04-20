Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter worth about $322,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the third quarter worth about $997,000.

PBS opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

