Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

