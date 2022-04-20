Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

