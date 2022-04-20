Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.