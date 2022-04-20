Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

EFR stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

