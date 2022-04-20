Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report $117.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 37,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

