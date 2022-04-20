Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

