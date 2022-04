Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Saratoga Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARA)

Saratoga Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf.

