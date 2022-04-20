Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,786,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,751,000 after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

PM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. 67,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

