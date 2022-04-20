Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

