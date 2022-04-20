Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.05. 436,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,689,494. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.