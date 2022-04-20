Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 126,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,494,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 209,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.