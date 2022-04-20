Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of SRCRF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
