ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,780.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $51,780.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005148 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,971,421 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

