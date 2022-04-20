Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,165,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £336.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

In other news, insider John Murray acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,214.94).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

