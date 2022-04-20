Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -5.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

