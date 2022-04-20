ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,861. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

