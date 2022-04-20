SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 73,662 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 44,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

