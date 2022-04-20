SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

