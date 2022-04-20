SFE Investment Counsel Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,221,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

