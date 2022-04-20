SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

