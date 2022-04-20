SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 22,782,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,256,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

