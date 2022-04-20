SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 4,974 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

