SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,196 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. 1,353,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,032. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $167.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

