SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $153.31. 191,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,212. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

