SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.40. The company had a trading volume of 600,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.