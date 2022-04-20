SFE Investment Counsel Sells 151 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $208.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average is $231.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

