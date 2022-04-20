SFE Investment Counsel Takes $1.67 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,495,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,601,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

