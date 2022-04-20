ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 13.6%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 5,480,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 740% from the average daily volume of 652,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$237.96 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
