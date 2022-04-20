ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Up 10%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 269,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 569,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The firm has a market cap of C$261.76 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)
