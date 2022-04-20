Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Rises By 22.8%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,971. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

