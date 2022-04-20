Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Grows By 22.2%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

