Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Expands By 30.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 20,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

