Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 29.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
