Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 29.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.