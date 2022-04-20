Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Grows By 29.2%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.70. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in IAA by 180.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in IAA by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.