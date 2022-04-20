Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Grows By 23.8%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,224.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Neles Oyj has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $14.78.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

