Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

