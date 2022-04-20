Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Silgan reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Silgan stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 6,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,970. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.