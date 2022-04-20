SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.25

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1867602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.