Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 3.9% Following Strong Earnings

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $138.82 and last traded at $136.80. 9,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 936,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.