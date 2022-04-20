Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 2.4%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 5,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 75,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

