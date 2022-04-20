SKALE Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.70 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $719.15 million and $42.70 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00034475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00104706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,473,102,671 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

