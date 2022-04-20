SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 630,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

