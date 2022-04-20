SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.86. 240,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$27.95 and a twelve month high of C$33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

