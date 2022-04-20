Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. 85,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,633. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $295.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

