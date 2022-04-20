SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $563,009.90 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $563,009.90 and approximately $28,083.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.