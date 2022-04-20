Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 639,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOD. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 868,752 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

