Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $31.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.24) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.26) to €34.70 ($37.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 421,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
