SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 959829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

